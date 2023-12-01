ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new bill aimed at protecting people in the LGBTQ+ community in long-term care facilities has been signed into law.

The LGBTQ+ and HIV Long-Term Care Bill of Rights prohibits these facilities from denying admissions or transfers and discharging or evicting residents based on their actual or perceived sexual orientation, gender identity, or HIV status.

“New York’s seniors should be able to live their lives with the dignity and respect they

deserve, free from discrimination of every kind,” Governor Hochul said. “LGBTQIA+

and HIV-positive seniors are among our most vulnerable populations, and today we are

taking steps to ensure that all New Yorkers – regardless of who they are, who they love

or their HIV status – find safety and support in places where they need it the most. Hate

will never have a place in New York.”

According to Hochul the bill builds on existing protections in the state’s Human Rights Law, she said that it will ease the isolation many older LGBTQ+ individuals or those with HIV may face.

Assemblymember Harry Bronson released a statement in regards to the bill:

“Today, on the eve of World AIDS Day, I am excited to announce that Governor Kathy Hochul signed the LGBTQ+ and HIV Long-Term Care Bill of Rights into law. I have been fighting for this bill for a number of years and am so thankful to Governor Hochul for recognizing and validating long-term care considerations for LGBTQ+ individuals and families, as well as those living with HIV.“

“No member of the LGBTQ+ community should be denied admission to a long-term care facility, be denied transfer options, or be discharged or evicted based on their actual or perceived sexual orientation, gender identity or HIV status. Instead, they should be treated with the humanity, dignity, and respect they deserve. The LGBTQ+ and HIV Long-Term Care Bill of Rights Act will help to prevent discrimination by long-term care facilities. This new law will help our LGBTQ+ older adults live their authentic self without fear of discrimination while they age. As we commemorate World AIDS Day, it is important to remember that HIV/AIDS still affects over 100,000 New Yorkers, and this bill goes a long way in recognizing the humanity and dignity of those living with HIV or AIDS.“