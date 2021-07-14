New act seeks to protect survivors of sexual assault

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — New legislation co-sponsored by Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand seeks to protect survivors of sexual assault in the workplace.

The act would amend a current law to end forced arbitration agreements which the ACLU describes as a promise that, if any disputes arise between you and your employer or the business, you won’t sue.

The organization also reports this practice is common in woman dominated industries and lower paying fields. Gillibrand says this bill if passed would protect those most vulnerable.

“More than 60 million American are subjected to these clauses but many don’t know it because the clsudrd are buried in fine print on documents that they may never read,” Gillibrand said.

“Removing those provisions would give survivors there day in court, it will allow them to discuss their cases publicly, to tell their co-workers, to tell their families, to tell their communities.”

A report from the Economic Policy Institute predicts that by 2024, forced arbitration will be in place in over 80% of workplaces, covering more than 85 million workers.