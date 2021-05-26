Legislation introduced to help foster children

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Federal lawmakers have introduced legislation to help children in the foster care system.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand along with several other lawmakers are introducing the John Lewis Every Child Deserves a Family Act of 2021.

The act would help increase the number of homes available to all children in foster care. The bill would also improve services to LGBTQ+ and religious minority youth. Senator Gillbrand says the legislation is long overdue.

“By requiring culturally competent care for youth and families that address the unique needs they face on race disability, religion, or sexual and gender identity, we can create safer systems where every child feels welcome and able to live open and authentically,” Gillibrand said.

“Everyone has a right t has a right to have a loving and supportive family and this legislation would make that right a reality.”

There are currently more than 400,000 children in the foster care system, children waiting for a permanent family.