ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A New York Lawmaker wants to require sex abuse background checks for people looking to become mall Santa Clauses.

The state senator said the legislation aims to better protect children by requiring employers to check if the applicants have been convicted of child sex abuse.

Under the law, the checks would be required for anyone applying to work as Santa, the Easter Bunny or any other character that has contact with children.