Last call: GOP lawmakers in state legislature to call for end of curfew on bars, restaurants

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Republican lawmakers in the New York State Legislature are scheduled to hold a press conference Monday to call for the end of the 11 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that the 11 p.m. curfew will be lifted on April 5 for gyms, bowling alleys, casinos, pool halls, and movie theaters, but the curfew will remain in effect for bars, restaurants, and catered events.

Initial COVID-19 curfew rules were put in place in early November. As with existing curfew rules, pickup and takeout could resume at dining establishments past 11 p.m. — just no service inside the facility past that time.

The governor said the New York State Department of Health will reassess the curfew restrictions for restaurants and bars in April.

Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay, Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt, and more members of their conferences will hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Monday to call for the end of curfews on bars and restaurants.

The GOP lawmakers said in a Monday press release: ” The Legislature has the ability to revoke any of Gov. Cuomo’s existing executive orders. Republicans are calling on their counterparts to pass a resolution lifting the 11 p.m. curfew to help bars and restaurants begin their overdue recovery.”

