Hearing held to look into the impact of sealing criminal records

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York Assembly is looking into find out how effective the sealing of criminal records can be.

A hearing was held on Tuesday in New York City to examine how the sealing of criminal records can impact a person’s future.

State lawmakers said the sealing of criminal records had allowed people who have been convicted to reenter society and help reduce returns to prison.

“Holding someone accountable for their criminal behavior shouldn’t mean crippling them for life, for their ability to go to school, get a job or find a place to live,” Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said.

The lawmakers are also examining how to improve and expand laws related to youthful offender status.

Youthful offender status can be granted to 16 to 19-year-olds who have been charged with a crime.

There have been calls to extend the age limit.