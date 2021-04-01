HALT Act limiting solitary confinement signed by Gov. Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has signed the HALT Act — legislation that reformed the practice of solitary confinement — into law.

The Humane Alternatives to Long-Term (HALT) Solitary Confinement Act:

Limits the amount of time people can spend in segregated confinement or special housing units to 15 days

Creates Residential Rehabilitations Units that will afford incarcerated individuals out-of-cell programming and trauma informed care, to address the underlying actions that resulted in their discipline

Establishes a minimum amount of out-of-cell time, therapeutic programming and/or recreation;

Restricts the placement of youth, pregnant women, elderly and individuals with a serious mental illness into segregated confinement

Increases the training of all staff that work within special housing units on de-escalation techniques, implicit bias, trauma-informed care, and dispute resolution

The governor’s officer said the expanded program model enacted by the HALT legislation will better address an individual’s underlying criminogenic needs and provide greater rehabilitative impacts to change behavior, leading to positive outcomes for individuals transitioning back to the general population.

“Solitary confinement is torture. It causes immense suffering and destroys people’s minds, bodies, and souls. It should have no place in New York State or the rest of this country or world. I know because I survived it,” Jerome Wright, Statewide Organizer for the #HALTsolitary Campaign and a survivor of more than seven years in solitary said in a statement.

“I know because so many others did not survive it. New York State is taking a giant leap forward by enacting the HALT Solitary Confinement Act. While predominantly Black and Latinx people have disproportionately suffered in solitary in New York for months, years, and decades, the HALT bill will follow the United Nations ‘Mandela Rules’ and ensure that no person in New York prisons or jails is held in solitary for more than 15 days. Now, we all must ensure that the bill is not weakened through any chapter amendments, nor that anyone is allowed to be tortured.”

“Generations of incarcerated men and women have been subjected to inhumane punishment in segregated confinement with little to no human interaction for extended periods of time and many experience emotional and physical trauma that can last for years,” Gov. Cuomo said in a statement.

“By signing the HALT Solitary Confinement Act into law we are reforming New York’s criminal justice system by helping ensure the effective implementation of proven, humane corrections policies. I applaud the bill sponsors and look forward to continuing our work to reform the era of mass incarceration and usher in a safer, more just Empire State.”