Gillibrand stops in Rochester to speak on Protecting the Right to Organize Act

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand visited Rochester on Monday to speak with local leaders about the Protecting the Right to Organize Act.

The senator said the PRO Act would address income inequality and strengthen workers’ rights to bargain for better benefits, fairer wages and safer workplaces. Gillibrand hopes this legislation will rebuild the damage that the pandemic has had on workers.

“You don’t have to choose between giving workers fair pay, safe conditions and a good work environment and growing the economy. This is not true. With the PRO Act we’re going to provide the resources so we can get this up and running,” Gillibrand said.

Assemblymember Jen Lunsford was also at the event and said it’s important to talk about these issues when talking about growing the economy.

“When we talk about growing our economy, we need to talk about labor and we need to talk about unions because that protects the engine that funds our entire economy.”

Gillibrand hopes this plan will be included in the next federal infrastructure bill.