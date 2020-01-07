Democrats signal opening for changes to New York bail reform

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Democrats are opening the door to changes on New York’s bail reform law as the legislative session begins this week.

New York’s bail law, which went into effect at the beginning of the year, did away with money bail and pretrial detention for a wide majority of low-level cases and nonviolent felonies.

Suspects arrested for crimes ranging from second degree burglary to criminally negligent homicide will no longer be held on bail until their trials begins.

Law enforcement officials and Republicans have spent months raising red flags on the changes, but their criticism caught more fervor in the last week as courts across the state have released people who would have remain behind bars under the old rules.

“First and foremost you start with judicial discretion, putting that back in the process and narrowing what is a bail free scenario. Were there things that should have been fixed? Of course there were,” NYGOP Chair Nick Langworth said.

At the start of the state’s legislative session, the governor is acknowledging some changes that should be made to bail reform.

“There’s no doubt this is still a work in progress and there are other changes that have to be made,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

“Again, it’s literally 3 or 4 days the legislature comes back next year and we’re going to work on it because there are consequences that we have to adjust for.”

The Governor will speak more about his priorities for the year in his State of the State Address on Wednesday.