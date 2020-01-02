Cuomo vetoes substance use bill

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — A bill that would have expanded access to medications that treat substance use disorder has been shut down by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Lawmakers passed the legislation last year and the governor vetoed it on Wednesday.

Medication assisted treatments reduce and block cravings — helping individuals reach recovery more easily, according to the bill.

The legislation would have allowed individuals under medicaid the ability to access whichever medication assisted reinstatement was most beneficial to them or their needs.