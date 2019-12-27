Cuomo vetoes bill to allow electric bikes, scooters

A man rides an electric scooter in Paris, Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. The French government is meeting with people who’ve been injured by electric scooters as it readies restrictions on vehicles that are transforming the Paris cityscape. The Transport Ministry says Monday’s closed-door meeting is part of consultations aimed at limiting scooter speeds and where users can ride and park them. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly)

ALBANY, NY (AP) — New York’s governor has vetoed a bill to allow electric scooters and bikes statewide.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s veto message Thursday said the bill overwhelmingly passed by lawmakers this year didn’t include enough safety measures.

For example, the governor’s own e-scooters bill had included a helmet requirement.

Cuomo had publicly expressed concerns about protecting pedestrians from e-bikes earlier this year.

His veto message cites a 16-year-old boy who died in November after being hit by a tow truck while riding an e-scooter.

E-scooter manufacturer Lime and environmental advocates and municipal supporters have argued the bill fits into New York’s push to address climate change.