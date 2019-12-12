Cuomo signs legislation preventing health insurers from denying coverage

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Andrew Cuomo signed legislation on Thursday to prevent health insurers from denying coverage for urgent and medically necessary procedures and treatments.

“When a doctor encounters unexpected complications during a surgical procedure … they don’t have time to stop and wait for a new authorization from insurance companies,” Cuomo said in a statement.

The new law will help ensure that when a provider encounters unexpected complications, they do not have to stop and wait for authorization from health insurers. Instead, they can take the steps necessary to meet the patient’s needs.

The law will take effect in 90 days.