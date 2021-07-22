Cuomo signs legislation expanding insurance coverage for cell phones

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation on Thursday that will allow New Yorkers a new, less-expensive way to get insurance protection for their cell phones through their credit card, debit card, or checking account.

Before the legislation, state law did not allow credit or debit card issuers and banks to insure their customers’ wireless communication devices from damage, loss, or theft. Now, the law authorizes coverage to protect a cell phone and other wireless communication equipment if it is damaged, lost, stolen, or suffers a breakdown.

“Cell phones are obviously a vital, necessary—and expensive—reality of modern life and losing or breaking one can create real financial burdens, disrupt schedules and otherwise inflict undo aggravation on New Yorkers,” Governor Cuomo said. “I’m proud to sign these new consumer protections into law and allow greater choices and potentially less-expensive options to those seeking to insure their device and prevent annoyances down the line.”