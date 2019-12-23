Cuomo: Make sex offenders disclose dating, gaming user names

New York’s governor says he wants to require sex offenders to disclose their screen names for their social media accounts as well as dating and gaming apps.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, says Sunday that current laws targeting online predators doesn’t account for new technology.

The governor says currently sex offenders only have to provide the state Division of Criminal Justice Services with their email address for such social media accounts.

Cuomo says his proposed legislation would also make it a crime for convicted sex offenders to misrepresent themselves online.

