Budget 2021: Gov. Cuomo outlines $275 billion in infrastructure spending

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo outlined a $275 billion infrastructure plan on Tuesday as part of his Fiscal Year 2021 Budget address.

The plan adds $175 billion to a previously announced $100 billion, adding to a total investment of $275 billion, which Cuomo called the largest infrastructure program in the state’s history and the largest in the nation.

The plan includes funding for many new and continuing infrastructure projects and improvements around the state, including a number in Upstate New York.

The budget includes funding for:

$11.9 billion for a two-year DOT Capital Plan, including $5.8 billion for Upstate roads and bridges

A five-year $52 billion capital plan for the MTA

$100 million for round 2 of Upstate Airport and Economic Development Initiative

$300 million to re imagine the Erie Canal

A $20 billion five-year investment in affordable housing, supportive housing and related services

$355 million to complete the transition to all electronic tolling on the New York State Thruway by the end of 2020

$900 million to fund capital rehabilitation and improvement of state parks and historic sites.

An additional $500 million in funding to clean water projects, bringing the states total investment over five years to $3.5 billion

Cuomo says the infrastructure projects included in the budget will support the creation of 450,000 jobs.