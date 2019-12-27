Bill to make spoofing law enforcement illegal

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — One state lawmaker wants to crack down on scammers using numbers that look like their coming from law enforcement. It’s called ‘spoofing’.

According to downstate Senator Anna Kaplan, there’s been an uptick of these types of calls from people pretending to represent police, district attorneys and other authorities. Kaplan said these scammers are annoying and harassing.

The legislation was introduced right before Christmas and said this bill seeks to protect the communication abilities of police and ensures people are not harassed or taken advantage.

Kaplan says the spoof calls breaks the trust between law enforcement and the community.

The proposed legislation would establish the crime of spoofing as a second degree misdemeanor as well as a first degree felony.

The rules committee is currently reviewing the bill.