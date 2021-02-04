Advocates working to eliminate solitary confinement with HALT Act

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Advocates and lawmakers kicking off Mental Health Advocacy Day are calling for an end to solitary confinement for those in prisons.

Advocates say solitary confinement can take a toll on mental health. In 2019, 18 people died by suicide in New York prisons. One third of those deaths happened in solitary confinement.

“This tool is absolute torture,” Darlene McDay said. McDay’s son died after time spend in solitary confinement.

“In the name of my son and so many people who have been brutalized — end the torture — pass halt now.”

The HALT Act would limit solitary confinement to 15 days maximum or eliminate it altogether.