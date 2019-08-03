State funding awarded for childcare services

The New York State Council on Children and Families will award funding to childcare resource and referral agencies throughout the state to improve childcare services.

60 percent of New Yorkers live in a childcare desert. This is an area that has no childcare services or high waitlists. This has a negative impact on the economy, according to leaders with the state childcare availability task force.

“Childcare is not just a family’s problem it is an economic problem for the entire state of new york,” said Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, co-chair of the Childcare Availability Task Force.

The new state grant aims to help by connecting various agencies in each area. The goal to locate childcare deserts and create plans to improve services.

“This statewide task force to fair it out, best practices, find out how we can lift up all families and really alleviate a burden which is holding back so many women from reaching their economic potential,” said Hochul.

Nine childcare resource and referral agencies throughout the state will receive funding. The Child Care Council of Rochester is the local one.

The council covers Monroe, Wayne, and Livingston Counties. They will work with Child and Family Resources Inc. in Ontario Seneca and Yates Counties, and Community Action in Orleans and Genesee Counties.

“If they’re in these areas where there’s no childcare and no availability of those services. that’s a huge lack and that’s going to affect business and I think that’s why this grant was made possible,” said Barbara-Ann Mattle, CEO of the Child Care Council.

The childcare council of Rochester is ready to start an analysis of surrounding counties.

They say the data they collect will help them see where the need is now and also look at trends in the population to see what communities might need in the future.