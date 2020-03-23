State finals in HS basketball, hockey and bowling canceled

Breaking News
2nd death from COVID-19 in Monroe County, 80 total cases, 395 in mandatory quarantine
Live Now
Gov. Cuomo gives update regarding COVID-19 cases in New York state
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

State finals in HS basketball, hockey and bowling canceled

News
Posted: / Updated:
NYSPHSAA

The winter high school sports season in New York State was scheduled to end on Sunday afternoon with the final basketball state championship of the year.

Instead, it ended just a few hours later on Monday morning.

The NYSPHSAA officially announced that all remaining winter state championships would be canceled because of the corona virus threat. Basketball, hockey and bowling were the only sports with events left to play.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions the Officers of the NYSPHSAA have ever had to make,” said Paul Harrica, President of NYSPHSAA.  “The health and safety of the students we serve will always be our top priority.”

All 11 sections in New York State had input on the decision which was likely made very easily because of a variety of factors, including schools closed all across the state.

“Unfortunately this rapidly developing situation has prevented our association from providing a quality championship experience,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas said. “We certainly sympathize for the students who are being impacted by this crisis, but at this time, they deserve honesty from the leadership of our association.”

Spring sports are certainly no guarantee to happen at this point, either. The NYSPHSAA underscored that point by setting a deadline for a decision on those championships in Monday’s announcement. The final word on the spring state championships will come no later than April 27th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss