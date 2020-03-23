State finals in HS basketball, hockey and bowling canceled

The winter high school sports season in New York State was scheduled to end on Sunday afternoon with the final basketball state championship of the year.

Instead, it ended just a few hours later on Monday morning.

The NYSPHSAA officially announced that all remaining winter state championships would be canceled because of the corona virus threat. Basketball, hockey and bowling were the only sports with events left to play.

“This is one of the most difficult decisions the Officers of the NYSPHSAA have ever had to make,” said Paul Harrica, President of NYSPHSAA. “The health and safety of the students we serve will always be our top priority.”

All 11 sections in New York State had input on the decision which was likely made very easily because of a variety of factors, including schools closed all across the state.

“Unfortunately this rapidly developing situation has prevented our association from providing a quality championship experience,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas said. “We certainly sympathize for the students who are being impacted by this crisis, but at this time, they deserve honesty from the leadership of our association.”

Spring sports are certainly no guarantee to happen at this point, either. The NYSPHSAA underscored that point by setting a deadline for a decision on those championships in Monday’s announcement. The final word on the spring state championships will come no later than April 27th.