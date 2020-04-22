State Comptroller: RCSD failed to adopt balanced budget for 2018/2019

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) The State Comptroller’s Office released a draft audit report on the Rochester City School District for the 2018-2019 school year Tuesday. They said the district neglected to use accurate estimates to balance the budget for that year, leaving a deficit of $27.4 million.



The Comptroller said the school board failed to adopt a structurally balanced budget and didn’t follow its fund balance policy. They also say the district lacks a comprehensive multi-year financial plan.

The Comptroller’s Office did make some recommendations going forward: Give realistic estimates of revenues and appropriations, comply with the board’s fund balance policy, and restore the fund balance minimum. Lastly, get financial plans in place to fund long-term operating needs.

The RCSD did respond to the audit saying they are in general agreement with it, and it is in-line with what their own analysis has shown. Officials did say a separate federal investigation is currently on-going within the RCSD.



