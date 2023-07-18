Officer Denny Wright awarded the Medal of Valor years after he was blinded in an attack (News 8 WROC/Eric Schedlbauer)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —The New York State Senate Commendation Award has been presented to Rochester Police Officer Denny Wright for his dedication to his community, exceptional valor in the face of danger, and inspirational leadership.

Officer Wright, who had been with the department for over 20 years, was left blind after being attacked while responding to a house in 2019. After the attack, Denny continued to inspire fellow officers, speaking at the police academy and teaching them the importance of perseverance.

The award honors an individual who exemplifies the spirit of community, philanthropy, and leadership. Senator Pam Helming presented the award, and Officer Wright was recognized at a ceremony during a recent Chili Town Board meeting.

“Denny is more than worthy of this special recognition. His response and bravery are an example for all the men and women who wear the uniform, the residents of Chili, and the Rochester community. Denny is using this experience to speak out about policy changes needed at the state level to help keep our community and law enforcement safe. We are forever grateful,” said New York Senator Pam Helming in a statement.

In May, Officer Wright also became the first member of the Rochester Police Department to receive the Medal of Valor.

