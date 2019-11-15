Homework for the RCSD

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC-TV) After more than a year of working with state officials, the Rochester City School District has been given the go-ahead to move forward with its plan to fix the schools.

The Distinguished Educator who was assigned to the district, said it was in dire need of improvement. But the recent crisis brought on by overspending has triggered new requirements.

The state is asking that:

School board members complete fiscal and governance training

RCSD must develop a long-term financial plan by mid-January

Provide quarterly public updates on their progress with the Distinguished Educator’s plan

Make their budget public

“This is a district that has struggled for many years…long before I or any of my colleagues got on the board,” says School Board President Van White.



White says the letter and requirements from the State Board of Education were expected adding, “I would challenge anyone to read that letter and to conclude that it’s a bad thing.”



“Clearly, we have problems. We have issues. We have both fiscal issues and challenges,” says Adam Urbanski with the Rochester Teacher’s Association. He says he’s not in favor of state control, but greater supervision isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

“…We are in favor of the state appointing some monitors to keep an eye on the district, both for financial and academic reasons,” he adds.

Both Urbanski and Van White say these requirements might prove to be a formula for greater success for staff and students.

News 8 did reach out to the RCSD for comment, they say there is no statement available at this time.

