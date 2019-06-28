Stars of Tomorrow shine in NYC

The winners of this year’s Rochester Broadway Theatre League’s Stars of Tomorrow competition just returned from the National High School Musical Theatre Awards in New York City.

Mia Hall of Eastridge High School and Jack D’Angelo of Warsaw Central Schools discussed their life-changing trip Friday during News 8 at Noon.

“We flew in and the first day it was work, work, work!” said Hall. “There was not a time where we weren’t preparing. We started by introducing ourselves and learning the opening number music. From there, it was working on our group numbers and getting separated into coaching groups where we would work on our vocals and acting skills.”

The National High School Musical Theatre Awards are also known as The Jimmy Awards. The elite performers are competing for scholarship money but they also share a similar passion. “I have to say that every person that I met there was probably one of the nicest people that I’ve ever met,” said D’Angelo. “And everybody, as soon as you met them, you bonded with them. Everybody was so supportive of each other and collaborative. It was really nice.”

D’Angelo and Hall got to see their photos up on a Times Square billboard. They also went behind the scenes on Broadway. “To be in the dressing rooms too was very surreal because we went to The Minskoff Theatre where ‘The Lion King’ is and we got to see all of the cast and their pictures on their dressing room mirrors,” Hall explained. “We were like, wow! It was very surreal. It didn’t feel like we were really there.”

Both students had to beat top competition in the Rochester region to earn the opportunity to perform for a week in New York City. “I feel like it really gives you the opportunity to succeed.,” said D’Angelo.

Hall added, “Theatre is very important, especially in schools. Say you don’t go to an art school. It’s very good to have that representation to where all of these people can band together and have the opportunity to go somewhere as amazing as, say, the Minskoff Theatre.”

D’Angelo will head to the University of Cincinnati to study Musical Theatre later this summer. Hall returns for one more year at Eastridge with a sharpened focus. “Going in I did not know what I wanted to major in,” she said. “I was kind of between Vocal Performance and Musical Theatre. But going back I am pretty sure that I want to major in Musical Theatre just from this experience.”

Both Hall and D’Angelo captured $2,000 scholarships while attending The Jimmy Awards, but the experience overall was priceless.

For more information about the RBTL Stars of Tomorrow program, and other programs offered by the Theatre League, visit RBTL.org.