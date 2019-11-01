Stars of “Sopranos” to share stories at Kodak Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Steve Schirripa (Bobby Baccala), Vincent Pastore (Sal Bonpensiero) and Michael Imperioli (Christopher Moltisanti) are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the iconic HBO show “The Sopranos” with a tour entitled “Comedy and Conversation with The Sopranos.”

The three will appear together this Saturday, November 2 at 8:00 p.m. at the Kodak Center.

Pastore joined us in our studio to preview the evening Friday during News 8 at Noon. “The Sopranos was my breakthrough role,” he said. “You know you shoot a pilot and you don’t know what’s going to happen. Then we shot them for a season and you don’t know what’s going to happen. And then they air it and it blew up.”

As a show, “The Sopranos” offered viewers something new. “You had ‘The Godfather,’ you had ‘Goodfellas,’ you had some decent TV, wiseguy shows, but this was the first major show about a gangster, Tony Soprano where people would go watch every week,” Pastore said. “We also were on HBO, which gave us the liberty to do and say things that you couldn’t do on regular television.”

The three actors remain busy with career projects, but Pastore said they can’t quite believe the response from fans of the show 20 years after its debut. Their multi-media stroll down memory lane will offer fans to ask their questions of the stars. “We usually have a comedian goes on first, sometimes a band,” Pastore explained. “In this case up here in Rochester, we have a comedian. That comedian turns it around and they show clips of ‘The Sopranos’ from our clips. The guy interviews us in 15, 16, 17 questions – and they’re funny, we get a little funny up there – and then we do Q & A with the audience. Then the VIP ticket holders come meet us backstage and we take pictures. So it’s a complete night.”

For tickets to this one-of-a-kind night of comedy and insight, visit the Kodak Center Box Office or go online to the Ticketmaster website.