Stars and Stripes supports Rochester veterans

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — This year’s Veterans Outreach Center Stars and Stripes Celebration is set for Friday, November 8 at the Floreano Riverside Convention Center in Rochester.

VOC Executive Director Laura Stradley discussed the event and how the proceeds will assist veterans in our community on Monday during News 8 at Noon.

“It’s a really special night,” said Stradley. “We take the time to honor and remember all the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice and died in combat. We even have our Gold Star families present with us who have lost a loved one in defense of our nation. So it’s very moving. Anybody who’s never been before, I think would be really amazed at the level of emotion and the experience. But then, we do move towards a more celebratory note after that. We have veterans who have received services at VOC come in and they talk a little bit about their experiences and the level of success they’ve achieved since coming through our doors. It’s very uplifting and exciting to hear the work that they’re doing in the community now.”

Stradley said the Army Band will perform during the cocktail hours, and for the first time this year, there will be dancing after dinner with Nik Lite performing. Among the varied silent auction items will be something unusual. One lucky guest will successfully bid for the opportunity to take a tour of the region from the air with a flight over Rochester, courtesy of the husband of one of VOC’s board members.

The Stars and Stripes Celebration is VOC’s signature event of the year. “It’s what we rely on to ensure we can remain operational throughout the year,” Stradley explained. “In fact, this year we have begun the process of renovating our homeless shelters. We just finished renovating the first one. We’ve got another one plus an admin building that we’re going to need to do next year which is going to be a pretty heavy lift. So we really encourage anybody who is interested in coming out, it’s going to be a phenomenal evening, a lot of fun, I think, a very special night. And you know, even folks who have not necessarily been super-involved in the veteran community, we would love to have them come as well and get to know a little bit about what we do and experienced the night.”

Secure your tickets now for the Stars and Stripes Celebration by visiting the Veterans Outreach Center website.