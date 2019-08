AUGUST PRECIPITATION: 0.00"SUMMER PRECIPITATION: 6.58"WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:07 AMWEDNESDAY SUNSET: 8:25 PM

We had a pretty strong storm system roll through earlier that looks to have caused some damage around the area. That storm likely had winds out ahead of it gusting from 40-50 + miles per hour that may have caused some damage.Expect a few hours of a break before more showers and storms roll through around dinnertime. These will bring more threats for some downpours and lightning. There will be another threat of some straight-line winds, but it will be a lot less once we get away from the heating of mid-day. Temperatures overnight drop into the mid 60s with a few passing showers.Get ready for showers Wednesday as we could have a few passing downpours and the chance for storms for both the first and second half of the day. Lightning, heavy rain reducing visibility, and strong winds will all be a threat again. Highs around 80. Storms calm down overnight Wednesday into Thursday before an actual cold front moves through Thursday afternoon that will bring yet another threat for some severe weather. We quiet down after this front. Much cooler air moves in Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s. Both days will be mostly dry outside of an isolated lake-effect rain shower. More chances for rain showers next week.