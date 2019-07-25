Starbucks planning to extend deliveries across the US by 2020

PHOENI, A.Z. (KASW) – What is better than coffee in the morning? How about coffee that is delivered right to your door at any time of day?

Starbucks has announced its plan to extend its delivery service with Uber Eats to across the U.S. by early 2020. The coffee chain currently has delivery services available in 11 cities including Los Angeles, Seattle, New York City, Miami, and Dallas.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership across the United States to make ordering their favorite coffee and breakfast sandwich as easy as requesting a ride,” Jason Droege, Vice President of UberEverything, said in a press release.

The delivery service is available through the Uber Eats app for both IOS and Android users. All orders under $10 will have a service fee of at least $2.50. Starbucks has also developed packaging that will ensure the quality of the hot or cold menu item as it is transported to each customer.

And don’t worry about not being able to get your double espresso shot or extra whip. Starbucks has 95 percent of the entire menu available for delivery and promises that you can customize each order however you like through this service. From lemonades, to teas, to coffees, to treats, they have it all and so can you!

For more information on their current delivery service, click here.