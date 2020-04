We’re starting off bright and sunny to kick off the weekend. Temperatures are chilly to start but will warm into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. Many of us may even flirt with the 60s for a high with warmer, Spring sunshine showing its face. Take advantage of today to do any outdoor yard work and save the inside projects for tomorrow, because by this time tomorrow the sky will look a bit different.

Clouds will increase into the evening ahead of a system bringing widespread rain to the area throughout the day Sunday. Lighter rain moving in late this evening will battle with drier air before becoming heavier into Sunday. It will be an overall dreary, mostly wet day with temperatures only making it into the mid 40s. Showers will linger into Monday with chances for a wet snow to mix in especially over higher elevations.