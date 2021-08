ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Veteran’s Outreach Center in Rochester hosted its annual Stand Down event at the Public Market on Friday.

Dozens of venders were there sharing their services with veterans. Staff from the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare system were giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“I’m in a depression group and my counselor suggested we come down to see what information we can gather to help us,” U.S. Navy Veteran Karen said. “Then I saw the COVID booth and I said should get it.”