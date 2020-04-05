1  of  75
Closings
Staff member at children's detention center tests positive for COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Department of Public Health announced on Sunday that a staff member at the Monroe County Children’s Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation.

Dr. Michael Mendoza said the staff member was not symptomatic during their last shift at the detention center, having developed symptoms more than a day after working their last shift.

The Department of Public Health said none of the youth housed at the facility, nor any of the other staff, are exhibiting symptoms of the coronavirus.

One staff member is under precautionary quarantine.

The facility has instituted increased health screenings for the youth and has notified their families.

The detention center is consulting with the Department of Public Health, and is following the guidance provided to ensure the health and safety of everyone there.

