SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s happened again, a twin miracle at St. Joseph’s Health Hospital, with three sets of twins born in 24 hours!

The last time this happened was in June, when three sets of twins were born in one weekend on June 10 and 11. Almost exactly a month later, three sets of twins were born between July 11 and 12.

Jordan Skye and Parker Grace Ryder provided by St. Joseph’s Health Marcello Jerome and Malaysia Ann Thomas provided by St. Joseph’s Health Twin babies Scarlett Rose and Sophia Jane Sundberg provided by St. Joseph’s Health

This is an unprecedented time for St. Joseph’s Health Hospital as when this happened for the first time in June it had been 30 years since the hospital experienced something like this.

“We don’t know what’s ‘in the water’ but our Labor & Deliver and Mother/Baby colleagues are LOVING caring for these munchkins and their mamas,” said St. Joseph’s Health Manager of Public Relations and Network Communications, Kelly M. Quinn.

Babies Scarlett Rose and Sophia Jane Sundberg were born on July 11, and babies Marcello Jerome and Malaysia Ann Thomas and Jordan Skye and Parker Grace Ryder were born on July 12.

“We wish all these families the very best. Thank you for choosing St. Joseph’s Health Hospital for its award-winning maternity care,” said Quinn.