ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — St. John Fisher and the Rochester City School District started their partnership with a program called “Acceleration University” on Monday.

This program was made so upcoming ninth graders around Rochester schools can get excited about their future education and earn high school credits.

Joellen Maples, the Dean of the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. School of Education, gives insight as to how this will benefit the students.

“The goal is that at the end of the semester, of summer, they’re going to let us know, the students, what school they’re most interested in. The deans will get their contact information, and we hope to cultivate those relationships over the years in hopes that maybe they’ll become Fisher students,” says Joellen.

Students will be able to look into the different programs the college offers, such as education and nursing, while also interacting with current professors, students, and people on campus.