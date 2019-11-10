St. Baldrick’s Foundation shaves heads in Brockport

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – The St. Baldrick’s Foundation held a head-shaving event at the Red Jug Pub in Brockport on Sunday afternoon to raise money for childhood cancer research.

Brockport firefighters attended the benefit event to support the volunteers who had their hair shaved off.

The foundation’s goal was to raise $10,000 to help support children living with cancer and to help them get treatment.

According to the foundation, one in five children diagnosed with cancer will not survive.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is the largest private founder of childhood cancer research grants.