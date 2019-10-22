Spotlighting healthcare innovation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pandion Optimization Alliance will present the third annual Healthcare Innovations Conference: The Future of Healthcare on Wednesday, November 13 at the Rochester Riverside Hotel.

Christine Pittman Ballard, the Director of Education and Informatics at Pandion Healthcare: Education and Advocacy, discussed the conference and the vision behind it Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“Pandion’s mission is to provide educational opportunities to hospitals and healthcare workers across the upstate area,” said Pittman Ballard. “This conference is aimed at showcasing brand new technologies and the latest technology for hospital workers to incorporate into their day to day life. And you know, we’ve got everything from cybersecurity to toilet seats that are tracking biometrics for patients. My hope is that there’s a little bit for everybody at this particular conference.”

Dr. Emmanuel Fombu will be the conference’s keynote speaker. “He’s really looking at the way artificial intelligence has crept into the healthcare arena,” Pittman Ballard said. “He’s even been a part of some of the integral studies on the Apple Watch’s heart modules.”

There will be six breakout sessions where attendees can focus in on a particular area of interest, a vendor fair, and an opportunity for local startup companies to give a presentation about their healthcare technology. “Startup companies here in Rochester are a huge part of our economy,” Pittman Ballard explained. “We wanted to showcase that and what they can bring. We’ve got six by six presentations for folks. That’ll be right before our second session that they can give a 15-minute presentation about what their new technology is bringing to the healthcare arena.”

To learn more about the specifics of the day-long agenda and to register for the conference – visit the Pandion Alliance website.