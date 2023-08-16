ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new proposal from a New York State lawmaker could protect employees who intervene in shoplifting. With the spike in larcenies in our own area, this could really help out. Monroe County has seen an uptick in shoplifting cases recently. A Walgreens in Irondequoit has been hit at least 21 times in the last two weeks, and Gates Police Department saw four cases just yesterday at two of their Dollar Stores.

Just yesterday, Gates Police Chief Robert Long said they arrested two of the four individuals who were shoplifting at two of their Dollar Stores. Long says the reason for the uptick might have to do with bail reform. He says they’re unable to keep up with the release and return to crime.

“Me personally, I think that one the fact that we’re not holding people anymore for bail. A lot of people that do the larcenies usually have drug problems, and we were able to – back in the day – put them at least in Monroe County for a little while with Sheriff Baxter, so they were setting up the framework to help these addicts out.”

However, only once in every 49 shoplifting cases is someone caught. This is because many stores prohibit their employees from chasing after someone who is stealing. A new bill proposed by New York State Assemblyman Michael Fitzpatrick could change this as it protects employees who may try to stop someone from stealing, from, for example, losing their job. It became a realization for Fitzpatrick after his own experience.

“I notice this guy with a fully loaded cart, I mean this cart is bursting at the seams, boxes underneath, merchandise falling out of it, and he’s in a bucket hat and sunglasses, and I notice as I’m walking in, he’s starting to pick up his pace and almost trotting out. And I hear a loud woman’s voice saying, “Call security, call security.”

The employee said it was against store policy for her to chase after the person shoplifting. That’s when he decided to put in a bill, so employees aren’t terminated for doing the right thing.

“Now granted, there may be a breach of corporate policy but rather than a black mark on that person’s record that could hinder them getting a job in the future, it should be an asterisk that denotes what really happened that they prevented a theft and did the right thing.”

Gates Police say if you see an instance of shoplifting, you should say something.