ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An all-new way to experience the web-slinging box-office hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is coming to Rochester this fall.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert is swinging its way into the Rochester Broadway Theatre League’s Auditorium Theatre on October 12.

A live orchestra, band — and turntables with a scratch DJ — will play the score live while the film is screened.

The film’s soundtrack was composed by Daniel Pemberton, and the hip-hop-infused film score contains original music and song contributions from big names in the industry, such as Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, Lil Wayne, and Jaden Smith.

Tickets for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert are available now at the Auditorium Box Office or Ticketmaster.com.