SPENCERPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Spencerport Firemen’s Carnival was postponed Wednesday due to the Canadian wildfires and smoky skies in the region.

Aaron Baker with the Spencerport Volunteer Firemen’s Association said the decision to call off the carnival yesterday wasn’t taken lightly. “A little concerning. I mean, it looked like Mars when you got here in the morning,” he said.

As firefighters, asking the community to come out he said would have been hypocritical. “Just knowing it’s not healthy for everybody,” he said.

Aaron Baker

But Thursday all was on, and there were crowds aplenty lining up for rides, food, and community camaraderie.

Baker’s hoping the next few days can make up the losses from Wednesday. He reminds everyone this gathering is an investment in their community. “This is an investment in their volunteers, their fire department,” he said.

And the crowds, well aware of what spending money here does, like Lonnishea.

She agreed on the good cause behind this fun, all of this while her kids headed into the frightening ‘sidewinder’ ride. Let’s hope they didn’t lose their lunch on it.

Speaking of food, what’s a carnival without certain…. culinary concoctions? Like a deep-fried cheesecake by the Mayers.

“What’s the calorie count on this?” we asked.

“There’s no calorie count. Calorie-free” said Tommy Mayer bringing a fresh, gooey piece to his lips.

The Mayers and their deep-fried cheesecake

And we might believe it’s calorie-free. DJ and Lexi work with the Mayers– they look in shape and keep eating the stuff.

“I’d eat it all day long. Oh yeah,” said Lexi (who also loves the brownie sundaes here).

But, to be fair, they’re also both like 19– so enjoy that metabolism while you can DJ and Lexi.

Now what were the younglings looking the most forward to? With one troop, it was pretty unanimous what their mouths were set for.

“Cotton candy,” said Mason.

“Cotton candy,” said McKenna.

“I want cotton candy!” yelled Aria into the microphone.

The cotton candy kids

Aria really driving that desire home. No doubt she’ll have a sugar crash later. Another group of kids had a more ‘mature’ pallet. Well, perhaps just an upgrade from cotton candy.

“I’d have to go with fried dough,” said Jackson. His friends Brody, Izzy, and Judah agreed. And that fried dough, –we’re told– the best in the county. Here’s the women’s auxiliary on why.

“Because we put our love and devotion into it every year,” said Sondra Wood with Emma Judd by her side.

The ‘county’s best fried dough’ courtesy of the Women’s Auxiliary

So much love, they gave News 8 some. You can taste the sweet affection in every glistening bite. Aaron Baker agreed. “If you’ve never had fried dough from our ladies’ auxiliary, now’s the time,” said Baker.

To get some of that fried dough, the deep-fried cheesecake, or whatever you might fancy, the carnival runs now through Saturday at the Spencerport Fireman’s Field.