1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Spencerport farmer deals with surprise May frost

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Spencerport, NY (WROC)- Saturday brought some of the first sow flakes we’ve seen in May in over a decade forcing some farmers around the area to adapt or face a potential loss of produce and business, but it’s just unclear if the weather will hurt this season’s harvest.

The Growing Family Organic Farms in Spencerport has outdoor fields but the weather has pushed plants with little frost tolerance to the greenhouse.

“You got to expect 72 on one Sunday and then 31 on Saturday and got to be able to fluctuate and move your strategy insides and outside,” said Christopher Flagg, co-owner at Growing Family Organic Farms.

The green house is just one of the many tools the farmers are using to protect the plants. In here you can see tomatoes, the owners told me these plants just wouldn’t survive if planted outside. But a greenhouse comes with costs.

“At night temps still drop and we’re still spending more money this time of year than we normally would on propane fuel natural gas,” said Paul Loomis, co-owner at Growing Family Organic Farms.

The farm is dealing with other changes to business because of the cold. The seedlings are usually sitting outside waiting for customers to pick them up and the cold has pushed planting of some crops back.

“Some of the stuff we’ve held off on like the celery that have like  mild frost tolerance, generally this area to would be fill with plants for outdoors plants sales and that’s something we’re holding off on to for now,” said Loomis.

The farm hopes the weather won’t impact overall sales to much, as any many upstate new York farms are ready for a change in weather.

“So yeah it will be a slight blurp but like i said we’re a protected culture grower in New York that’s the way to go I think if you want to bring produce to the customers early safely, and high quality  that’s the way to go,” said Loomis.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss