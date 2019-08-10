Speeding driver flees scene after causing rollover

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) – Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a rollover crash that happened in Henrietta on Saturday shortly after 2 a.m.

The crash took place on Middle Road, about a half mile south of Lehigh Station Road.

Witnesses told deputies that the driver of a black Hyunadi Sonata was speeding when he struck a pole which caused the car to land on its roof.

Witnesses described the driver as a white man and said he fled the scene on foot.

Deputies are still actively searching the area.

Deputies said the driver had allegedly been involved in a minor hit-and-run on Route 390 at the Lehigh Station Road exit moments earlier.

According to deputies the occupants in the victim’s car were not injured.

Deputies do not believe there is a danger to the public and do not believe the driver had any passengers with him.

Middle Road was closed for several hours to remove the pole from the road. 

