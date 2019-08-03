Speeding driver caught with almost $500k worth of drugs hidden in minivan

SOMERSET COUNTY, P.A. (WTAJ) — State Police arrested Pedro Rosa, 30, of Yonkers, New York after finding $480,000 worth of heroin in a hidden compartment of his van.

Just before 11 p.m. on August 1, Troopers pulled over Rosa for going 81 mph in a 70 mph area.

Rosa, who was driving a Chrysler Town and Country van registered in Philadelphia, stated he was on his way to Pittsburgh to do some fishing in one of the lakes. He reportedly didn’t know who the van belonged to.

After agreeing to let Troopers conduct a search, they found an aftermarket hidden compartment under the carpet in the rear of the van.

When the compartment was opened, approximately 960 brick (48,000 stamp bags) of heroin were found and taken.

Rosa gave no information to the Troopers. He was charged and taken to Somerset County Jail.