Spectrum rates increasing for internet and TV

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A price increase for some using Spectrum will kick in starting in October.

According to High Speed Experts, internet-only services go from $65.99 to $69.99. TV and phone packages will increase by $9.50.

Pamela Johnson is a Spectrum customer in Rochester and enjoys the service, but was not happy to hear the rates were going up.

“They’re going up on it again?” said Johnson. “Come on. They’re getting greedy!”

Spectrum told News 8 in a statement that “The broadcast TV surcharge reflects the continually and rapidly rising cost of local broadcast channels.”

According to High Speed Experts, the rate increase is reasonable.

“Nobody likes a price increase,” said John Busby, managing director of High Speed Experts. “But in the context of what we’re seeing against other providers like Comcast and Spectrum, Spectrum provides lower prices.”

Improved speed and service is one part of the company that Johnson enjoys.

“The service they do is fantastic. I’m not going to complain about that,” said Johnson.

Spectrum has made a big push toward using fiber versus cable to provide to customers. Something that is more reliable and faster.

The good news is that a lot of people will not see any increase. If you subscribe to Spectrum TV the streaming service, there will be no increase. Promotional prices will also not be impacted by the rate increase.