Spectrum customers experiencing outages

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Many Spectrum customers across the northeast have been experiencing outages Saturday due to service issues.
No cause nor estimated time of service returning was initially provided.
We are aware of service issues in Upstate New York, Maine and New Hampshire at this time. We are investigating and working to resolve the problem. We apologize for any inconvenience this is causing.— Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) February 8, 2020
