Special Kitty cat food recalled due to health concerns

(WTAJ) – The J.M. Smucker Company has announced a voluntary recall of specific Special Kitty wet and canned cat food due to heath concerns potentially associated with ingredients they believe do not meet the company’s quality standards.

The product is Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner Pate. The product is sold individually and as part of variety packs.

The company states that anyone who has the food should stop feeding it to their cats immediately.

J.M Smucker said the product may cause nausea, vomiting, excessive salivation, or more severe symptoms like difficulty walking, seizures, or in extreme cases, death.

The product is sold in grocery stores nationwide and online. No other Special Kitty products are affected by the recall.

The company is continuing to investigate the issue.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the company at 888-569-6767 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.