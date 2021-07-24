SPCA takes 15 cats from Cheektowaga home

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – SPCA Serving Erie County investigators were on the scene at a Union Road residence in Cheektowaga Saturday afternoon.

SPCA Chief Communications Officer Gina Lattuca said that up to three feet of human and animal filth were found in parts of the home.

Fifteen cats were taken out of the home and are being taken to the SPCA for medical evaluation. The SPCA believes there are more cats in the area.

The house has been condemned. The SPCA is looking to find out how this happened.