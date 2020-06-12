Southern Tier counties advocate for control of graduation plans

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – County leaders in the Southern Tier are advocating for local control of high school graduation plans.

Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, Delaware, Broome, and Chenango counties were each represented in the letter sent to the Governor.

Earlier this week the Governor approved outdoor graduations in the state starting on June 26, provided there are only 150 people in attendance.

The region highlighted its low COVID-19 infection rates and related public health metrics in their push for control over graduation plans.