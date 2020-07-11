1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

South Carolina sees first child death linked to COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – A child from the Midlands region has died due to COVID-19, marking South Carolina’s first pediatric death associated with the virus.

S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Saturday the child was under the age of five. Further information will not be disclosed at this time.

“It is heart-wrenching to lose a child under any circumstances, and especially so during a time when we have all lost so much already,” DHEC Public Health Director Dr. Joan Duwve said. “Our state is in a dire situation and we will continue to mourn the loss of parents, grandparents, children, friends and neighbors until each and every one of us steps up to do what is right, not just for ourselves but for others.”

“Choosing to wear a mask and maintain physical distance today will not only help change the course of the pandemic in South Carolina, it will help save the lives of those around us,” she said, adding that no one is immune to the deadly disease.

Saturday also marks the highest number of positive cases of COVID-19 in a day at 2,239, DHEC reported. That surpasses the previous record by more than 300 cases.

And at 22.2 percent, the percent positive for Friday is also the highest to date.

DHEC and Gov. Henry McMaster have recently stressed the fact that younger South Carolinians continue to contract the disease more and more.

There has been a 436.5 percent increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases among the 21-30 age group since June 1, representing 22 percent of total confirmed cases in the state. According to DHEC, that is the largest percentage by age group.

It’s why McMaster has prohibited alcohol sales at bars and restaurants after 11 p.m. — a measure that will go into effect Saturday.

“This measured, carefully tailored approach will lessen the opportunity for South Carolinians to put themselves and their loved ones in harm’s way,” McMaster aid in a news conference Friday.

