South Carolina man gets life for killing friend after day of partying

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) – A 28-year-old South Carolina man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a friend after they partied all night.

Prosecutors said Alvin Mitchell wanted money he knew 31-year-old Darrell Hamilton was carrying when he shot him in Jasper County in May 2017.

Authorities say Hamilton was found shot to death in a car minutes after he left a home with Mitchell.

Prosecutors said bullets found in Hamilton’s body matched shell casings found at a home where Hamilton and Mitchell spent the hours before the killing shooting guns and partying.

Prosecutors said in a statement that the key to Mitchell’s girlfriend’s house was found covered in Hamilton’s blood in the road by his wrecked car.

Investigators also found a few blood-covered $100 bills left in Hamilton’s pocket.

