South Carolina boy killed by father in hunting accident

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, S.C. (AP) — Officials say a 9-year-old boy was accidentally killed by his father while hunting in South Carolina on Thanksgiving.

News outlets report Colton Williams was fatally shot on Thursday in Springfield in Orangeburg County.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said relatives told investigators that Williams was out rabbit hunting with his dad and a family friend when his father accidentally shot him.

Williams was a fourth-grader who went to Kelly Edwards Elementary School in Williston.

The school district wrote on its Facebook page that counselors will be at the school Monday and will be available throughout the week and longer if needed.

