Feeling like December hasn’t been Decembering lately? You’d be right. While we still have a few days before the month officially comes to an end, it appears almost certain this December will end up as one of Rochester’s warmest on record, likely holding the #2 spot behind December of 2015.

Rochester’s average temperature is set to clock in around +/- 40°. That number takes into account both high and low temperatures throughout the month. Right now, Rochester’s average highs have been running 6.5° and average lows a whopping 8.6° above average, netting a current blended average of 40.0° (7.6° above average). In fact, only one other time in Rochester’s history featured a December average of at least 40°, back in 2015. That’s the current high bar.

As you might suspect, a warm month often correlates to a not-so-snowy one. Rochester has picked up only 5″ of snow thus far, over a foot below average for December. If we don’t see any additional snowfall through Sunday, that too would place into the Top 10 for least snowy Decembers (#9 right now). Using the last century as a starting point, Rochester’s average December snow has actually trended upward. However, using a more recent starting point (say, 25 years), the trend is sharply downward with the regression line cutting snowfall totals in half.

Pictured below, Rochester December snowfall (with trend line) using 100, 75, 50 & 25 year starting point data, respectively. Really showcases how much a trend can change depending on the time period assessed. Longer term, snow has trended up. Shorter term, it's trended down. pic.twitter.com/NQwZoP9rvy — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) December 27, 2023

SO, NOW WHAT? We’ve covered the past month, so let’s look ahead to what January 2024 has to offer. The Climate Prediction Center offers 6-10 & 8-14 day temperature and precipitation probability outlooks. Here’s the vibe-

While WNY is wet & warm today, the pattern as we enter January appears to lean more seasonable (which will mean colder) and drier. Pictured below, 6-10 & 8-14 day temperature & precipitation outlooks from the CPC. Still no big snows on the immediate horizon. pic.twitter.com/GEVJPYwlho — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) December 27, 2023

This syncs up with our general feel that January will roll in with a more seasonable lean to it. No, that doesn’t mean it’s going to turn crazy cold. But it will be colder than much of December, which is to be expected. Our lack of appreciable snowfall also appears to want to continue down a similar path. Again, that doesn’t mean there won’t be snow. It just means there won’t be an overwhelming amount to be found into the early part of the month. That’s not the best news for ski resorts or snow-lovers, so I’ll offer a bread crumb of optimism. Social media has been abuzz in recent days with the potential of a SSW event (Sudden Stratospheric Warming) later in January. I’ll leave the nerdy details of what the heck that is for another post. The Cliff Notes version is this: SSW events tend to disrupt the Polar Vortex, allowing colder air to ooze southward into parts of the United States. The correlation between SSW events and Rochester cold outbreaks is loose, but most definitely something to keep an eye on into the second half of the month as it could offer the sort of pattern change that would drive cold and snow into the region. As you might imagine, this toasty December has helped keep Lake Ontario waters nice & warm. Any cold air intrusion could set off fireworks.