Some Steuben County parents of the unvaccinated want remote learning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Right now, remote learning is largely not available, and parents of unvaccinated children, on two opposite ends of the aisle, are urging for a remote learning option in schools. On one hand, it’s those that are extremely concerned about the spread of COVID, and on the other, it’s those that are resisting the COVID vaccine.

Fred Warrick and his family are extremely reluctant to get the vaccine. so much so, that it determined where his daughter went to college.

“We went through the entire application process… and then they sent me an addendum that stated… that she was to have a mandatory vaccine… so we had to get her transferred as quickly as possible,” Warrick said.

But, on Tuesday all SUNY schools issued a vaccine mandate for everyone attending. This includes Corning Community College, where Warrick’s daughter is currently enrolled. Warrick and his family have no plans on getting the vaccine any time soon and are frustrated that an online option is not available.

“I would prefer to just withdraw her,” Warrick said. “It just doesn’t make sense to me that they were able to do this [online learning] for the last year and a half, and all of a sudden they don’t have this available?”

Concerns of another COVID spike have parents of younger children that are ineligible for the vaccine requesting a remote option.

“We have had a couple of families request that,” Superintendent of Corning-Painted Post School District Michelle Caulfield said.

She said parents have been asking questions like, “Is this available? What will the plan be if things spike? What will you do to keep our kids safe?” As of now, the Corning-Painted Post school district has no plans on offering a remote option, unless COVID takes a rampant turn.

“We can move to a remote option if we need to as a district or as a school building, but right now our safety procedures and processes we have in place will be able to keep us open for the five days a week.”